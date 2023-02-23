INDIA

Odisha EOW arrests 3 in land fraud case

The economic offences wing of the Odisha Police has arrested three persons including a retired employee of the Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) in a land fraud case, officials said on Thursday.

The arrested persons are identified as Haladhar Dash (a retired employee of BMC), Subadha Kumar Parida and Mamata Parida.

They were arrested on a case registered based on the written complaint of Lipika Das, who is the bonafide owner of the land which was fraudulently sold to someone.

According to the EOW, Mamata impersonating as Lipika before the sub-registrar, Khandagiri, managed to sell away a plot measuring 2,000 sq. ft. in Malipada Mouza, Khordha, to Haladhar by executing a fraudulent sale deed without the knowledge of the actual owner (Lipika).

Mamata had allegedly used a fake Aadhaar card putting the Aadhaar number of actual owner Lipika, and by affixing her own photograph in the sale deed.

The role of some other persons including one Muhorir is also being probed, the officials said.

