Odisha EOW arrests another accused in job fraud case

The Economic Offences Wing (EOW) of Odisha police has arrested an IT expert from Madhya Pradesh for his alleged involvement in the ‘biggest job fraud racket’ in the country, a police officer said on Monday.

Speaking to reporters here, EOW superintendent of police, Dilip Tripathy said the arrested accused Arpita Panchal, a bachelor of engineering in Information Technology, forms the part of one of the biggest organised job frauds of the country.

The arrested accused in conspiracy with other inter-state fraudsters has duped about 50,000 job seekers across the country including 22,000 from Odisha and Gujarat, in respect of the amount that runs in crores, he said.

Earlier, Zafar Ahamad was arrested in the case and he is now in judicial custody. The arrested duo and other fraudsters created and designed at least 9 websites which looked like government websites advertising various government jobs, said Tripathy.

Out of the nine websites, they were using four websites in Odisha in floating the advertisements and have duped at least 12,000 job seekers of Odisha alone in respect of the amounts varying from Rs 3,000 to Rs 50,000 per each candidate.

The remaining five websites are being used in other states for the purpose of advertisement in their respective regional language.

The police officer further said that it is quite possible that they developed and used many other websites too to lure the poor gullible job seeking youths in many states.

The EOW is continuing its investigation to unearth the involvement of others and youths duped by the fraudsters, he added.

20230116-220403

