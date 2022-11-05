INDIA

Odisha EOW arrests another accused in Rs 1.47cr fraud case

The economic offences wing (EOW) of Odisha crime branch has arrested one Jayanta Mohanty for his involvement in a cheating case of Rs 1.47 crore, a police officer said on Saturday.

Mohanty was arrested from Chandaneswar, Balasore on Saturday in connection with a case registered on the complaint of one Badal Kumar Raula against Baikunthanath Naik, Bhimsen Moharana, Jayanta Mohanty and another for committing fraud, forgery and cheating of Rs 1.47 crore from 38 job aspirants including the complainant, the official said.

Earlier, Baikuntha Naik and Bhimsen Maharana were arrested in this case and forwarded to the court.

As per the complaint, the accused have cheated the job aspirants on the pretext of enlisting their names in the supplementary selection list of Combined Police Service Examination-2013 by impersonating themselves as senior government officials.

The final merit list of the selected candidates was published in December, 2016. There was a false supposition that a supplementary list of results would come out.

During investigation, the EOW found that the victims (aspirants) who had appeared the viva-voce test became hopeful of getting a job in case of publication of any supplementary list.

The fraudsters gave false assurance to the victim aspirants to get their names enlisted in the supplementary selection list.

Baikuntha Naik and Bhimsen Moharana, impersonated as officials of Home Department and two others including the present accused have cheated the aspirants.

Showing fake identity cards, Baikuntha Naik had demanded Rs 5 to 6 lakh from each of them. Being persuaded, the complainant and others collected money and paid the amount to fraudsters.

During the period from May to November 2020, the accused persons took Rs 1.47 crore from them, the police officers said.

The police seized many incriminating documents including 12 ATM cards, fake ID card from Naik.

All bank accounts of the accused have been frozen.

