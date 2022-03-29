INDIA

Odisha EOW arrests two fraudsters from Mumbai

NewsWire
0
0

The economic offence wing (EOW) of Odisha police has arrested two fraudsters from Mumbai for cheating over Rs 2 crore from a businessman of Odisha.

The accused persons are identified as Rakesh Kumar Girija Shankar Pandey and Sarman Singh Tomar. Both the accused were arrested on March 26 and have been brought to Odisha on transit remand, police said on Tuesday.

The arrest was made against a case registered on the basis of a complaint filed by one Ashok Kumar Singh. As per the allegation, Rakesh, Sarman and seven others have cheated more than Rs 2.02 crore on the pretext of financing Rs 100 crore to Ashok Kumar Singh for his business.

During investigation, the EOW found that Sarman Singh Tomar runs an illegal Hawala business in Mumbai and Rakesh Pandey, a native of Uttar Pradesh, is a veteran fraudster/criminal/extortionist having numerous criminal cases against him in Maharashtra and Uttar Pradesh.

The police seized debit cards, credit cards and cheques of different banks, mobile phones, one pistol with eight rounds of live ammunition and cash of Rs 50,000 from the possession of Rakesh Pandey.

The EOW further informed that Rakesh Pandey is involved in at least 15 crimes like fraud, dacoity, robbery, swindling, forgery and attempt to murder registered at different police stations of Mumbai, Maharashtra and Uttar Pradesh. His involvement in other such cases is under verification, the officials said.

The investigation of the case is continuing. Efforts are on to identify and arrest the remaining accused persons of the gang and to unveil their involvement in hawala transactions, they added.

20220329-174203

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2021-22 - World Media Corp (Canada) Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Raj gang-rape case: BJP leader sends train ticket to Priyanka

    KCR undergoes CT scan, other tests at private hospital

    Karnataka bribery allegation: Cong demands sacking of Minister

    Pashupati Kumar Paras elected LJP president