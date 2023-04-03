INDIA

Odisha EOW busts another job fraud racket; two held

NewsWire
0
0

The Economic Offences Wing (EOW) of Odisha police cracked another job fraud racket in which at least 200 job seekers of the state were duped by the scammers, police officials said on Monday.

The EOW has arrested two prime accused — Rajkishore Pattnaik and Arun Mohanty — on Monday. Both the accused are native of Balasore district and were staying in Bhubaneswar.

The arrest was made against a case registered on the allegation of one of the victims, Kumudini Sahoo of Bhubaneswar that the accused duo along with another scamster Bhawani Shankar Das duped her of an amount of Rs 8.15 lakh for arranging a government job by exhibiting the forged documents like appointment letters, logo and seals of Odisha government, the EOW officials said.

The official said the scammers have also cheated Rs 1.05 lakh from one Sushant Kumar Muduli for the post of school peon, Rs 4.50 lakhs from Deepak Kumar Nayak for the post of peon in the Khordha Collectorate, Rs 2 lakhs from another job seeker, Dipu Biswal for the job of Peon in Raj Bhawan, Bhubaneswar etc.

The EOW found that these thugs have duped hundreds of job aspirants of Odisha showing them forged/fabricated government letters, Logo, Seal, selection list etc.

During search of houses of both the scammers, hundreds of incriminating forged documents, including government appointment letters, joining letters and seals of Lok Seva Bhawan and Secretariat along with hundreds of resumes, bio-data, mark sheets, application forms and fake appointment letters of candidates for different posts like peon, clerk, fire man, security etc. in different government offices have been seized, the officials informed.

The EOW is continuing its further investigation to trace-out the other accused in the case.

Earlier, the economic offence wing had cracked down on an inter-state job fraud racket, which was operating in 17 states, including Odisha.

20230403-170402

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Three Swedish nationals held in Assam for violating visa rules, to...

    B’luru airport named ‘Best Airport’ at Wings India Awards 2022

    Tourism on upswing in TN

    From brick-and-mortar to click-and-order