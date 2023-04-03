The Economic Offences Wing (EOW) of Odisha police cracked another job fraud racket in which at least 200 job seekers of the state were duped by the scammers, police officials said on Monday.

The EOW has arrested two prime accused — Rajkishore Pattnaik and Arun Mohanty — on Monday. Both the accused are native of Balasore district and were staying in Bhubaneswar.

The arrest was made against a case registered on the allegation of one of the victims, Kumudini Sahoo of Bhubaneswar that the accused duo along with another scamster Bhawani Shankar Das duped her of an amount of Rs 8.15 lakh for arranging a government job by exhibiting the forged documents like appointment letters, logo and seals of Odisha government, the EOW officials said.

The official said the scammers have also cheated Rs 1.05 lakh from one Sushant Kumar Muduli for the post of school peon, Rs 4.50 lakhs from Deepak Kumar Nayak for the post of peon in the Khordha Collectorate, Rs 2 lakhs from another job seeker, Dipu Biswal for the job of Peon in Raj Bhawan, Bhubaneswar etc.

The EOW found that these thugs have duped hundreds of job aspirants of Odisha showing them forged/fabricated government letters, Logo, Seal, selection list etc.

During search of houses of both the scammers, hundreds of incriminating forged documents, including government appointment letters, joining letters and seals of Lok Seva Bhawan and Secretariat along with hundreds of resumes, bio-data, mark sheets, application forms and fake appointment letters of candidates for different posts like peon, clerk, fire man, security etc. in different government offices have been seized, the officials informed.

The EOW is continuing its further investigation to trace-out the other accused in the case.

Earlier, the economic offence wing had cracked down on an inter-state job fraud racket, which was operating in 17 states, including Odisha.

