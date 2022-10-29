The Odisha government on Saturday once again extended the deadline for fixation of High Security Registration Plate (HSRP) on vehicles registered prior to April 1, 2019 by another month.

The State Transport Authority (STA) issued an order revising the prescribed deadlines, just two days ahead of the last day set for fixation of the HSRP for vehicles with registration numbers ending with 1,2,3 and 4.

As per the revised deadlines, the vehicles carrying Odisha registration mark and registration number ending with 1,2,3 and 4 can fix the HSRP by November 30, 2022 while December 31, 2022 and January 31, 2023 are the deadlines for the Odisha registration vehicles with registration number ending with 5 and 6 and 7 and 8, respectively.

Similarly, the vehicle owners carrying Odisha registration numbers ending with 9 and 0 will have to affix the HSRP by February 28, 2023.

Dipti Ranjan Patra, joint commissioner transport (technical), said that the vehicle owners can now apply for HSRP through nearby Mo Seva Kendra in the state as per their convenience.

Till now, the booking facility was available only on online portal- siam.in and vehicle owners were booking themselves. However, considering that some people may not have access to the internet or do not have knowledge of technology, the facility has now been extended to Mo Seva Kendras also, said Patra.

For the convenience of the vehicle owners, HSRP help desks are now functional in the offices of all the regional transport officers (RTOs) and additional RTOs across Odisha. One can apply for HSRP through these help desks as well, he said.

The transport official further informed that as on October 28, a total of 29,59,544 vehicle owners have booked slots, out of which HSRP has been affixed in 11,73,459 vehicles.

The vehicle manufacturers through their authorised vendors have opened temporary fitment centres at 88 locations and at other places of the state like important government and private establishments where the dealers’ network of all manufacturers are not available.

In addition to this, fitment facility at some RTO offices is also being provided by the vehicle manufacturers.

Patra further said that fitment of HSRP with old vehicles, whose manufacturers have closed down their businesses, can be done at the office of RTO from where the vehicle is purchased. This facility can be provided only at RTO offices through Vahan application, he added.

The State Transport department has made affixation of HSRP mandatory for all classes of old vehicles which were registered prior to April 1, 2019.

Notably, the HSRP has already been made mandatory for all new vehicles registered on or after April 1, 2019.

