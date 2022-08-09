A family in Paralakhemundi town of Odisha’s Gajapati district took out a funeral procession and conducted the last rights of their pet dog as per Hindu customs and traditions.

The family of Tunu Gouda has bid farewell to their pet dog Anjali with a grand funeral procession by beating drums and bursting crackers.

The mortal remains of the pet were transported on a vehicle decked with flowers and a banner with a photograph of Anjali.

A large number of people participated in the funeral procession despite rain, and the body was cremated while mantras were chanted at the bank of Mahendra Tanaya river.

Gouda said Anjali was like one of his family members. She was staying with his family for more than 16 years. She died last Sunday night and her last rites were performed on Monday, he said.

“I was used to work in different shops to eke out a living after the death of his father when he met the dog 16 years back. After she came to my home, I never faced financial hardship,” said the master of Anjali.

Gouda said he will perform the other post-death rituals of Anjali as per the tradition and also organise a community feast just like it is done after the death of a human being.

