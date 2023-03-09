INDIALIFESTYLE

Odisha: Fire breaks out at Puri market complex; no casualties

A massive fire has broken out at a market complex in Odisha’s Puri city affecting many shops and business establishments, an official said on Thursday, adding no casualties, however, were reported.

Fire-fighters were rushed to the spot to douse the fire which broke out on Wednesday evening at Laxmi Market Complex in Puri.

The fire-fighting operation was underway on Thursday as well.

According to local residents, the fire had started at a readymade garments store on the first floor of the shopping complex. The flames then went on to spread to other shops and floors in the building.

A short-circuit is suspected to have caused the fire. However, the exact reason is yet to be ascertained.

The shopping complex also houses a hotel and a bank on the upper floor.

A massive cloud of smoke emanating from the building is affecting the fire-fighting operation, a Fire Department official said.

Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik has directed special relief commissioner Nikunja Dhal to ensure that all assistance (temporary shelter, food, medical treatment, transport etc.) to the persons affected by the fire is provided.

An official said that over 130 devotees and tourists from Maharashtra’s Pune and Nasik have been safely rescued.

Food, shelter and other assistance is being provided to them, an official said.

Minister of State for Home, Tusharkanti Behera and Fire Service DG, Santosh Upadhyay on Thursday visited Puri and took stock of the situation.

“We suspect that the fire broke out due to a short-circuit. At least 43 shops are there in the old building complex. The fire service team is working to douse the fire. I hope it will be brought under control soon,” said Behera.

He said that an investigation will be done to check whether fire safety norms were followed or not.

As the entry and exit gates are very close to the next building and there is no entrance to the building from both sides, it is difficult to enter into the complex, said Upadhyay.

“Still, we are making all efforts to douse the flames at an earlier possible time without any injury or casualty,” he said.

As plastic and cloth stores are there inside the building, huge clouds of smoke are coming from the buildings, the DG said.

