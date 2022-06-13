Odisha police have made a five-layer security cover in and around the Sri Jagannath temple in Puri to ensure smooth conduct of the Snan Purnima rituals on June 14 (Tuesday).

Security arrangements have been made for hassle-free darshan of devotees, smooth traffic regulation, facilitation of pilgrims and safety of tourists at sea beach and other important points during the Snan Purnima, police officials said.

After reviewing the security arrangements made for the Purnima, ADG, law & order, R.K. Sharma said that 52 platoons of force, three commandants, 11 deputy commandants or ASPs, 21 DSPs, 50 inspectors, 270 SI or ASIs, 1000 constables & home guards have been deployed in the pilgrim town.

Forces have been deployed inside and outside the temple to manage crowds. Two commandants have been given the responsibility for the crowd management, Sharma said.

As many as 40 CCTVs have been installed at various important points of the town while few more will be installed for Rath Yatra, he informed.

Elaborate security arrangements have been made for the special occasion which is expected to draw lakhs of visitors since the devotees were not allowed to witness the Snana Purnima rituals of the Lords during the past two years, said IG (central range) Narasingha Bhol.

On Snana Purnima, the deities would be escorted in ceremonial Pahandi to the Snana Mandap, a huge altar in the temple complex facing the Badadanda, and placed there for observance of the bathing ceremony.

The servitors would accord 108 pitchers of aromatic water bath to the holy trinity. After observance of Nitis (rituals) in the afternoon, the deities would be dressed up in special attires looking like Lord Ganesha, which is also called Haati Besha.

The devotees would be allowed to go to the bathing altar to offer prayers. However, no devotee would be allowed to touch the deities, officials said.A

20220613-213005