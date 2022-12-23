HEALTHINDIA

Odisha govt advises people to follow Covid appropriate behaviour

NewsWire
0
0

Amid a surge in Covid-19 cases in some foreign countries, especially China, the Odisha government on Friday advised its people to voluntarily follow Covid appropriate behaviour.

After reviewing the Covid situation in the state, Odisha Health Secretary Shalini Pandit said that people must adhere to Covid appropriate behaviour such as use of mask, hand washing, avoiding spitting in public places and self-isolation in case of showing symptoms.

Countries like China, Japan, Korea, the US, France, Brazil and Germany are showing a spike in the number of Covid cases for the past two weeks. However, the situation in Odisha has been stable with below 15 cases being reported per day since November, Pandit said.

The hospitalisation rate in the state has remained nil with an active caseload of 54 as on date, she said.

She also said that the severity of the Covid variant prevalent in India and Odisha is the same as Omicron, which has been encountered in the past.

However, as a measure of precaution, the state government has asked all district hospitals to remain prepared.

A mock drill will be undertaken across the state on December 27 to ensure operational readiness for management of Covid with specific focus on oxygen plants, ventilators and testing.

The Odisha government has also decided to conduct genome sequencing of the Covid positive cases.

In view of the ensuing FIH hockey World Cup to be held next month, additional manpower will be deployed in Khurda, Cuttack and Sundargarh districts. Further, it has been decided that all urban PHCs and CHCs in Bhubaneswar, Cuttack and Rourkela will have facilities for rapid antigen test (RAT) and swab collection for RT-PCR.

20221223-233602

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    India logs 60K new Covid cases, 1,647 deaths

    Why sickle cell disease patients are at severe risk of Covid

    2-DG effective against all Covid variants, says study

    Punjab to provide sanitary pads worth Rs 40.55 crore