The Odisha government on Monday approved 11 industrial projects worth Rs 2840.73 crore that would generate employment opportunities for over 3700 persons, an official said.

The State Level Single Window Clearance Authority (SLSWCA), headed by Chief Secretary Pradeep Kumar Jena, approved the 11 proposals of which nine were from the companies that participated at Make in Odisha Conclave, 2022.

The approved projects will be set up in the districts of Bolangir, Ganjam, Jagatsinghpur, Khordha, Mayurbhanj, Rayagada, Sambalpur, and Sundargarh.

The state government has approved the expansion proposals of Aditya Birla Group-owned Utkal Alumina International Ltd at Rayagada district and Hindalco Industries Ltd at Lapanga, Sambalpur, which promises cumulative investment of nearly Rs 1,000 crore.

The state has also approved the proposal of RCR Steel Works Private Ltd, entailing an investment of Rs 896.98 crore, to set up a steel plant at Jamda in Mayurbhanj district.

The project proposal of Mahindra Holidays and Resorts India Ltd to set up a resort at Somolo Island, Chilika Lake in Ganjam district with an investment of Rs 228.45 crore was also approved.

In the chemicals sector, the committee approved a project by Ion Exchange (India) Ltd. worth Rs 303 crore to set up a manufacturing unit in Paradeep.

Indian Stitches Private Ltd has proposed to establish a fabric processing plant at Khordha with an investment of Rs 100 crore.

In the food processing sector, the government has approved the project proposal of Taj SATs Ltd to set up food processing and packaging units in Khordha. The project comes with an investment of Rs 51 crore.

Besides, the proposals of Seetharama Agro Industries Pvt Ltd (Rs 101 crore), Indopet Polymer Pvt Ltd (Rs 52 crore), Vibhor Steel Tubes Pvt Ltd (Rs 70 crore), and ROMCO Aluminates Pvt Ltd (Rs 54 crore) also got the nod.

