HEALTHINDIALIFESTYLE

Odisha govt asks officials to intensify raids against spurious medicines

NewsWire
0
0

The Odisha government has asked the officials to intensify raids on stores selling spurious medicines in the state.

Health and Family Welfare Secretary Shalini Pandit has directed all field officers and enforcement squads to stay vigilant on the medicines coming from outside the state, and intensify the raids on all suspicious points, persons, stockists and shops.

The officials were also asked to take stringent action against those found guilty.

Extensive raids are being conducted on a regular basis and such actions will continue, said a senior official of the health department.

Meanwhile, suspicious medicines were seized from six places in Cuttack, one place in Kendrapara, two places in Jharsuguda, and one place each in Sundargarh, Bargarh and Sambalpur districts.

Legal cases were filed against the concerned agency/medicine shops following seizure of the duplicate medicines from these places, the official said.

20221214-215403

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    India reports marginal rise in new Covid cases

    Vaccination for 35L in 15-18 age group from Jan 3: Guj...

    Fortis Healthcare to introduce Sputnik V from June 19

    Myanmar reports 1,959 new Covid-19 cases