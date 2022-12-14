The Odisha government has asked the officials to intensify raids on stores selling spurious medicines in the state.

Health and Family Welfare Secretary Shalini Pandit has directed all field officers and enforcement squads to stay vigilant on the medicines coming from outside the state, and intensify the raids on all suspicious points, persons, stockists and shops.

The officials were also asked to take stringent action against those found guilty.

Extensive raids are being conducted on a regular basis and such actions will continue, said a senior official of the health department.

Meanwhile, suspicious medicines were seized from six places in Cuttack, one place in Kendrapara, two places in Jharsuguda, and one place each in Sundargarh, Bargarh and Sambalpur districts.

Legal cases were filed against the concerned agency/medicine shops following seizure of the duplicate medicines from these places, the official said.

