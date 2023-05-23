INDIA

Odisha govt bans ganja at Shiva shrines

The Odisha government has banned consumption of Ganja at Shiva shrines across the state.

The Odia Language, Literature and Culture department has directed all collectors and SPs to implement the ban.

Following a request by Anant Balia Trust priests, Culture department director Dillip Routray has asked all collectors and superintendents of police to take necessary measures to stop the consumption of the contraband on Lord Shiva shrine premises.

“As per my perception, use of any kind of psychotropic substances should be banned in all places of worship. So, my department has issued the instructions to the collectors and SPs,” said state Excise and Culture Minister Aswini Patra.

If anyone is found violating the rule, legal action will be taken against him/her, Patra warned.

Welcoming the move, Padma Shri Baba Balia said, “We have written a letter to the Centre and Odisha government requesting a ban on ganja at Shiva shrines as consuming ganja is injurious to health. Thanks to the Odisha government for the move.”

However, he said, there is a tradition to offer ganja or bhang to Lord Shiva in many shrines. So, bhang can be offered to the Lord Shiva at the shrine but should not be distributed among devotees for consumption, Baba Balia suggested.

