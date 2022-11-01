INDIA

Odisha govt cracks down on ‘corrupt’, ‘incompetent’ officials

The Odisha government on Tuesday took action against 14 officials for indulging in corrupt practices and incompetence, an official said.

The state government dismissed four officials from service, while four others have been given compulsory retirement. It also permanently suspended the pension of six retired officials.

The action was taken against one superintending engineer, two assistant engineers, one DSP, one child development project officer (CDPO), one forest range officer, one tahsildar, one block development officer, one senior manager, one tax collector, one supply inspector and three junior engineers.

The action was been taken based on the feedback received through the ‘5T’ and ‘Mo Sarkar’ initiatives, the official said.

So far, the Odisha government has shown the door to 187 corrupt and incompetent officials.

