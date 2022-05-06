INDIA

Odisha govt demands establishment of maritime university in state

NewsWire
0
0

The Odisha government demanded on Friday that the Centre should establish a maritime university in the state.

Transport and Commerce Minister of Odisha, Padmanabha Behera, raised this demand during the third meeting of National Sagarmala Apex Committee (NSAC) held under the chairmanship of Union Minister for Ports, Shipping & Waterways, Sarbananda Sonowal, in New Delhi on Friday.

Maritime transport is extremely important for both economic and cultural development. About 95 per cent of India’s trade by volume and 70 per cent by value moves through maritime transport, which shows the importance of ports and their contributions in sustaining the growth of the Indian economy, Behera said while speaking at the meeting.

“Keeping in the future scenario of Odisha in mind, establishment of a maritime university is felt necessary to facilitate and promote maritime studies, training and research,” he said.

He requested the Centre to examine and help the state in establishing the university for future development of the maritime sector in the whole east coast of India.

Behera requested for proper examination at the time of finalising the Indian Port Bill, which would strengthen the spirit of cooperative federalism.

The Odisha minister also demanded funding for Gopalpur-Rairakhol, Buramara-Chakulia and Badampahar-Keonjhar rail link projects under the Sagarmala scheme.

Odisha, a principal maritime state, has a coastline of about 480 km. The state government has already identified 14 potential sites for development of non-major ports.

The minister further said the state government has received one proposal for setting up of ship building and ship recycling industries at Chandabali in Bhadrak district, which is under active consideration.

20220506-224534

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2021-22 - World Media Corp (Canada) Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Bihar RERA penalises builders for norms violations

    Covid: Over 75% in 15-18 age group administered first dose

    Experts warn of potential threat to Ukraine’s water security due to...

    Centre mulling granting online voting rights to ‘Pravasi’ Indians: Rijiju