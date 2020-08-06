Odisha govt directs fire safety review of Covid hospitals

Bhubaneswar, Aug 6 (IANS) After several people were killed in a blaze at a Covid hospital in Ahmedabad, fire officers in Odisha were asked on Thursday to review safety measures at Covid hospitals and Covid Care Centres across the state.

Director-General of Fire Services Satyajit Mohanty asked officers to visit the healthcare facilities and review the safety measures and deficiencies if any.

They will also advise the hospital authorities on taking proper measures, Mohanty added.

Odisha has 35 dedicated Covid hospitals across the state. Besides, 6,773 Covid Care Homes are operational in 6,798 Gram Panchayats of the state. In all these centres, total 67,888 beds have been arranged to provide treatment for coronavirus.

Eight COVID-19 patients died in a fire inside the ICU ward of a private hospital in Ahmedabad city on Thursday early morning.

–IANS

