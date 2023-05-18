INDIA

Odisha govt effects major police reshuffle

NewsWire
0
0

In a major reshuffle of IPS officers, the Odisha government on Thursday transferred 18 IPS officers including five Superintendents of Police.

As per a notification issued by the Home Department, IPS officer of 1989 batch, A.M. Prasad has been appointed as Special DGP, Human Rights Protection Cell (HRPC) while 1990 batch IPS officer Sudhansu Sarangi has been posted as new Director General of Fire Services, Home Guard, and Civil Defence.

Similarly, R.K Sharma has been appointed as Additional DGP, Headquarters, Sanjay Kumar is the new Additional DG, Law & Order and Communication, Amitabh Thakur has been posted as the Transport Commissioner, Suresh Dev Datta Singh as Additional DG, Operations and Dayal Gangwar as ADG, Railways and Coastal Security.

The government has appointed Rajesh Kumar, a 1998 batch IPS officer, as ADG Modernisation, while Narasingha Bhol is the new Excise Commissioner, Asish Singh is the IG, central range, Cuttack and IG, State Forensic Science Laboratory.

Rajesh Pandit has been transferred as DIG, Fire Service and Home Guard, Akhilesvar Singh as DIG, Special Intelligence Wing and C.S. Meena is the new DIG, Koraput.

The five SPs who got new police districts are Mitrabhanu Mahapatra (Rourkela), Battula Gangadhar (Mayurbhanj), Mukesh Kumar Bhamoo (Sambalpur), Kusalkar Nitin Dagdu (Keonjhar), and Khilari Rishikesh (Bolangir).

20230518-221404

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Install a solar roof top panel, get subsidies within 30 days

    Cipla launches ‘ViraGen’ RT-PCR test

    Delhi logs 44 new Covid cases, infection rate at 0.07%

    Indian men’s skeet team misses out on medal at Lonato Shotgun...