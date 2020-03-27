Odisha govt ensures food, shelter for 5,547 migrant workers

Bhubaneswar, March 28 (IANS) The Odisha government has ensured food and shelter for around 5,547 migrant workers from other states who are stranded in Odisha in the wake of the nationwide lockdown to combat the Covid-19 outbreak, an official said on Friday.

The state government’s spokesperson on Covid-19, Subroto Bagchi, said that food and shelter have been ensured for the migrant workers stranded in Odisha in 36 camps.

These workers hail from Bihar, West Bengal, Chhattisgarh, Jharkhand, Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan, Kerala, Telengana, Punjab, Delhi, Haryana, Madhya Pradesh and Andhra Pradesh.

Notably, Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Thursday had made a request to all the Chief Ministers to extend required food, medicines etc. to people from Odisha who are stranded in other states. He also requested to all Odia Associations in these states to come forward to help such people.

The Chief Minister has assured reimbursement of the costs from the Chief Minister’s Relief Fund.

