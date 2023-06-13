The Odisha government has announced a hike of 4 per cent in the Dearness Allowance (DA) and Dearness Relief for its employees and pensioners, with retrospective effect from January 1.

With the fresh hike, the DA of government employees has increased to 42 per cent from 38 per cent. The employees will get the increased DA in current month salary (June) in cash.

The government also hiked Dearness Relief by 4 per cent of the pensioners. They will also get the hiked Relief in their current month pension.

All regular employees and pensioners, whose number would be 7.5 lakh in the state, would be benefited from this move.

