Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Friday announced that Odia film ‘DAMaN’, which is based on the malaria eradication programme of the state government, would be exempted from tax.

The Odia movie with Babushaan and Dipanwit Dashmohapatra in lead roles depicts the dedication of a young government doctor in Malkangiri district in fighting the malaria menace.

The Chief Minister expressed hope that this will encourage the employees of the health department and other government employees posted in the remote areas to excel in selfless service.

If the various departments of the state government work collaboratively like during the Covid-19 pandemic period, a healthy and sensible society can be built, he said.

After receiving good response from viewers, the filmmakers are planning to release the movie in Hindi soon.

Apart from Odisha, the movie was also released in six cities, including Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Raipur and Ahmedabad.

According to sources, the state government has imposed 12 per cent GST on a movie ticket up to Rs 100 and 19 per cent on a ticket above Rs 100.

