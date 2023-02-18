Continuing his attack on the Naveen Patnaik-led government, Leader of Opposition in Odisha Assembly Jaynarayan Mishra on Saturday asked if the state government is “clean” (innocent), why are they fearing a CBI probe into the Naba Das murder case.

Talking to media persons here, Mishra said, “From the very beginning, I am saying that a conspiracy was hatched by top-level minds to murder the Minister. That’s why I have been demanding a CBI probe into the case.”

“The state government’s claim that a court-monitored probe is being carried out in the case is a lie,” said Mishra, who is a senior BJP MLA from western Odisha.

Naba Das was allegedly killed by a police ASI (now sacked) on January 29 this year in Jharsuguda district. The crime branch is investigating the murder case and a retired judge of Orissa High Court has been appointed to supervise it.

The Leader of Opposition alleged: “Ruling BJD leaders are worried as their all plans to suppress the murder case have failed. Their attempts to manage me also failed, due to which, they are making personal attacks.”

Mishra informed that he will raise this issue in the Assembly during the upcoming Budget session.

Meanwhile, hundreds of women activists under the banner of Pragati Foundation staged demonstrations before Mishra’s residence here. They were demanding an unconditional apology from Mishra for allegedly assaulting a woman police inspector in Sambalpur during a protest recently.

A group of transgender people also staged a demonstration before Mishra’s residence here on Friday. However, Mishra’s daughter Subhshree offered them sweetmeats and drinking water as it was Mishra’s birthday.

Reacting to the protests, the BJP leader said, “It is common that protesters and police shuffle during a demonstration. How common people are affected due to the incident. What is the need to make it a big issue?”

The ruling BJD has also been demanding an apology from the Leader of Opposition for his alleged misbehaviour with the woman police inspector.

BJD MP Munna Khan has said that his party will continue to hit the streets unless Mishra tenders apology.

