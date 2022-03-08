Odisha govt targets to operationalise Malkangiri airport by Jan 2024

The Odisha government has set a target to operationalise the proposed airport at tribal-dominated Malkangiri district by January, 2024, an official said here on Tuesday.

The target was fixed by Chief Secretary S.C. Mahapatra while reviewing the progress made so far on this project.

As Malkangiri is the farthest district from State headquarters Bhubaneswar, the airport will add to boosting the quality health and education services in the area, Mahapatra said.

Besides, the airport would also enhance the economic and commercial activities in the district, he said.

Presently, the Malkangiri airfield can be developed as a 2B category airport, said Bishnupada Sethi, principal secretary, transport department.

As of now, land acquisition and construction of concrete posts with barbed wire fencing along with the gate has also been completed. Administrative approval has also been given for the project worth Rs 29 crore, Sethi said.

The airport would come up over 74 acres of government land, 126 acres of private land and forest land of 33 acres.

Further, Sethi informed that stage-I forest clearance has been obtained, while process is on for stage-II forest clearance.

Meanwhile, the Airport Authority of India (AAI) has completed the Obstacle Limitation Surface (OLS) survey. As many as 54 families who needed to be shifted were included under rural housing schemes, and construction of their houses was also completed.

The Tata Power Southern Odisha Distribution Ltd (TPSODL) has been asked to shift the existing electric line within June, 2022. The Works department was asked to finish preparation of DPR quickly and start the process for tendering, said the officials.

