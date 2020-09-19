Odisha govt to develop technical institutions into centres of excellence

Bhubaneswar, Sep 19 (IANS) The Odisha government has initiated the process for developing technical institutions like ITIs and polytechnics into centres of excellence (CoE) in the mineral bearing areas of the state, an official said on Saturday.

This was discussed at a high-level meeting held under the chairmanship of Chief Secretary Asit Tripathy.

Considering the need for CoE, Tripathy directed to develop such institutions in the Odisha Mineral Bearing Areas Development Corporation (OMBADC) areas for expanding the avenues of employment.

He directed to start new age trades in drone piloting, solar technology, smart agriculture, smart horticulture, robotic technology, mechactronics, additive manufacturing technology etc. as per their demand in different ITIs and polytechnics.

He further advised to scale up internal resource generating activities with modern workshops and labs of these institutions so as to make the courses self-sustainable.

It was decided to run new skill classes in collaboration with industry partners as per their manpower requirement.

Skill development and technical education secretary Sanjay Kumar Singh said that presently industry collaborative CoE are being run in the ITIs of Cuttack, Pattamundai and Balasore.

Leading industrial houses like Maruti Suzuki, IPSC, HSIL and Schneider Electric are in collaborative partnership with these, he added.

The proposal for development of CoE in automation technology at ITI Jajpur, advanced wielding at Polytechnic Jajpur, thermal cutting and wielding at PCITI, Baripada, thermal cutting, wielding and mini tool room at ITI Takatpur received in principle approval in the meeting.

Similarly, the proposal for developing the new ITI Karanja, ITI Udala, ITI Kaptipada, Polytechnic Mayurbhnaj, ITI Anandpur, OSME Keonjhar, ITI Barbil, ITI Jharsuguda, Jharsuguda Engineering School, ITI Barkot, Polytechnic Deogarh, UGIE Rourkela, and ITI Rourkela into CoE in different advanced cutting edge technology were also discussed and approved in the meeting.

Review showed that three mini tool rooms have been commissioned at ITI Cuttack, Berhampur and Hirakud in collaboration with the Central Tool & Training Center (CTTC), Bhubaneswar. Components for Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) are being manufactured at ITI Cuttack.

–IANS

cd/arm