Odisha govt to provide Rs 3,000 each to street vendors

Bhubaneswar, March 28 (IANS) Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Saturday announced financial assistance of Rs 3,000 each to street vendors across 114 urban local bodies (ULBs) in view of lockdown across the state for Covid-19.

The Chief Minister said around 65,000 registered street vendors will be benefited in the state following the announcement.

The state government also announced to provide cooked food to poor people in rural areas during the lockdown period.

Cooked food for 100-200 persons in every panchayat would be provided everyday with the help of Self Help Groups (SHGs). With this, about 10 lakh poor people will be benefited in the rural areas, said the Chief Minister.

On Friday, the Odisha government asked the District Collectors to provide food to destitute, homeless persons and beggars free of cost in urban areas during the lockdown period.

–IANS

cd/vd