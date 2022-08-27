INDIA

Odisha govt to set up 36 new police stations

With an aim to provide better policing to people in view of rise in population, the Odisha government has decided to open 36 new police stations in the state.

Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik approved a proposal in this connection on Saturday and asked officials concerned to make these police stations operational soon.

The places where new police stations will be set up include Bagedia and Gopalprasad in Angul district, Gopalpur and Anantpur in Baleswar, Bargarh Rural in Bargarh, Nimakhandi in Berhampur police district, Maitri Bihar in Bhubaneswar Commissionerate area. Jharsuguda airport, Charichhak in Puri and Nachuni in Khurda district.

All these new stations have been created by dividing the area of existing stations and up-grading the police outposts, the officials said.

For these new stations, 563 new posts have also been created at various levels from constable to inspector.

With the opening of these new police stations, the efforts of Odisha police in providing better police services to the people will be further strengthened, said the Chief Minister.

