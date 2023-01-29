INDIA

Odisha Health Minister shot at by police officer

In a shocking incident, a police officer opened fire at Odisha Health Minister Naba Kishore Das in Jahrsuguda district, police said.

The incident occurred near Gandhi Chhak of Brajarajnagar in Jharsuguda district on Sunday. The police officer opened fire at Das when he was on the way to attend an inaugural function.

The critically injured Minister was admitted to a local hospital. He is likely to be airlifted to Bhubaneswar for further treatment.

Brajarajnagar sub divisional police officer (SDPO) Gupteswar Bhoi said police ASI Gopal Das suddenly opened fire from his office revolver on the Minister. The accused has been detained. Strong action will be taken against the ASI following an investigation.

Further details on the case will be known after the probe, the SDPO said.

