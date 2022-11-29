INDIA

Odisha honeytrap case: Another Odia film producer appears before ED

NewsWire
0
0

Odia film producer Pramod Swain on Tuesday appeared before the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in connection with the money laundering case against woman blackmailer Archana Nag, who allegedly honey trapped several renowned personalities of Odisha including politicians and business tycoons.

Speaking to media persons before entering the ED office here, Swain alleged that Archana was blackmailing him. He also said Archana was staying in his house as a tenant in Bhubaneswar.

Archana’s close aide Shradhanjali Behera was also reportedly used to stay in Swain’s house.

As per reports, Archana used to stay on the first floor of the house while Behera moved into the ground floor of the house later. This was the first time when the duo came in contact with each other.

The woman blackmailer had lodged a complaint against the film producer before city Mahila police station in 2017. In the complaint, Archana had levelled sexual and mental harassment charges against Swain. However, the case was resolved amicably, sources said.

Swain’s advocate Akash Bhunya said that his client had mentioned about extortion in the complaint filed against Archana. He claimed that Swain is not involved in any monetary transaction with Archana.

So far, another Odia film producer Akshaya Parija, businessman and BJD MLA Sudhir Kumar Samal’s brother Gangadhar Samal, another businessman Amiyakant Das, Archana’s associate Shradhanjali, her business partner Khageswar Patra and her driver Chandan had appeared before the ED in connection with the case.

The sensational case has come to lime light when a girl filed complaint against renowned Odia film producer Parija, accusing him of sexually exploiting her. Following this complaint, some purportedly obscene pictures of Parija with a girl went viral in social media.

Later, Parija too had lodged another complaint before Nayapalli police station alleging that the woman Archana Nag and another woman, Shradhanjali Behera, had made extortion demands of Rs 3 crore from him.

Archana, her husband Jagabandhu Chand and their business partner Khageswar Patra have been arrested in this case. The ED is planning to bring the couple on remand.

20221129-214802

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Delhi: Man kills wife with blunt object, held

    NCPA presents week full of Music, Dance and Films

    VIP has no existence in Bihar Assembly: Bihar DyCM

    Odisha by-poll: BJP fields Pradeep Purohit from Padampur Assembly