INDIA

Odisha honeytrap case: ED gets 10-day remand of accused Khageswar Patra

Hours after arresting Khageswar Patra in connection with Archana Nag honeytrap case, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) has got approval of the court to take him on remand for 10 days.

The ED had detained Patra since Thursday evening after conducting raids at the houses and properties of Archana, who has been arrested for allegedly amassing wealth by honey trapping prominent people in Odisha. Jagabandhu Chand, the husband of Archana is also in jail in this case.

After conducting formal health check-up, the officials of ED produced Patra before the court of Khurda district judge in state capital Bhubaneswar and applied for a 15-day remand. However, the court has allowed for a 10-day remand, sources said.

According to reports, Patra happened to be the business partner of the couple. He was running a used car dealership business between 2010 and 2019. After coming in contact with Archana, he expanded his business empire by building a used car showroom in Hansapal area on the outskirts of Bhubaneswar.

The central agency has used Central police personnel during the raids. It has reportedly unearthed bank transaction links between the couple and Patra, and seized mobile, computer, hard disk and other incriminating material during the raids.

Recently, the ED has registered a money laundering case against the couple and their two associates — Patra and Sradhanjali Behera.

