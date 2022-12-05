Enforcement Directorate (ED), which is probing the money laundering angle in the high-profile honeytrap case in Odisha, has got permission of court to take prime accused Archana Nag on seven-day remand.

Archana was produced before the District and Session Court here on Monday under tight security. During her appearance, the ED has requested the court to bring Archana on a 15-day remand. After hearing, the court granted the ED to take her on seven-day remand, sources said.

While replying to media queries before stepping into the court, Archana said, “I was arbitrarily arrested. After my arrest, my family was kept under house arrest. I was unable to know the reason behind my arrest for six days.”

She also refuted the allegations of extortion of money from Odia film producer Akshaya Parija.

“I have not received any money from Akshya Parija. Why are the so-called victims hiding? Where is Shradhanjali Behera? Why is she keeping mum in this case? asked Archana, adding, “I am not getting scope to speak to the media.”

Archana also said she wanted a CBI investigation into the case so that the truth will come out.

The sensational case came to limelight when a girl filed complaint against renowned Odia film producer Parija, accusing him of sexually exploiting her. Following this complaint, some purportedly obscene pictures of Parija with a girl went viral in social media.

Later, Parija too had lodged another complaint before Nayapalli police station alleging that the woman Archana Nag and another woman, Shradhanjali Behera, had made extortion demands of Rs 3 crore from him.

More than 20 leaders from ruling BJD and opposition BJP, besides prominent businessmen, film producers and real-estate tycoons were reportedly honey-trapped by Archana Nag, who had allegedly hired high-profile call girls to please wealthy customers.

Archana, her husband Jagabandhu Chand and their business partner Khageswar Patra have been arrested in this case.

The ED has so far quizzed Khageswar and his associate Chandan, two film producers Pramod Swain and Parija, Archana’s associate Shradhanjali & driver Chandan, hotelier Siba Prasad Das, BJD MLA Sudhir Kumar Samal’s brother Gangadhar Samal and businessman Amiyakant Das.

20221205-191002