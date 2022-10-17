The Board of Secondary Education (BSE) in Odisha on Monday announced a new curriculum, called as ‘aspirational component’, for Classes 9 and 10 students as part of the assessment reforms.

Speaking to reporters, BSE president Ramashis Hazra said that the aspirational component has four divisions – book review, project review, co-curricular activities and basic IT skills.

It will be introduced in Class 9 during the current academic session while from next session, that is, in 2023-24, both the classes (9 and 10) will have the aspirational component in their curriculum, he said.

As per the direction from the School and Mass Education Department of Odisha government, it has been decided to introduce the assessment reforms in the curriculum of the two classes, he added.

Hazre further said that the aspirational component will also be implemented in the curriculum for Madhyama (Sanskrit) courses as well.

20221017-190204