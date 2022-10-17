INDIA

Odisha introduces aspirational component in Class 9, 10 curriculum

NewsWire
0
0

The Board of Secondary Education (BSE) in Odisha on Monday announced a new curriculum, called as ‘aspirational component’, for Classes 9 and 10 students as part of the assessment reforms.

Speaking to reporters, BSE president Ramashis Hazra said that the aspirational component has four divisions – book review, project review, co-curricular activities and basic IT skills.

It will be introduced in Class 9 during the current academic session while from next session, that is, in 2023-24, both the classes (9 and 10) will have the aspirational component in their curriculum, he said.

As per the direction from the School and Mass Education Department of Odisha government, it has been decided to introduce the assessment reforms in the curriculum of the two classes, he added.

Hazre further said that the aspirational component will also be implemented in the curriculum for Madhyama (Sanskrit) courses as well.

20221017-190204

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Shivin Narang teams up with up with Jubin Nautiyal for ‘Barsaat...

    NGO seeks detailed probe into corruption charges against ex-AIADMK minister

    Postal voting for PwD, Covid patients, 80+ begins in Assam

    ITC readies historic Nedou’s hotel for launch in Srinagar