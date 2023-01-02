With an aim to preserve and promote the heritage of vintage vehicles, the Odisha government has introduced the new registration process for such motor vehicles.

Owners of classic vehicles of more than 50 years can apply for special number plates and enjoy exemption from scrappage in Odisha, Joint Commissioner, Transport (Technical) Dipti Ranjan Patra said.

The state transport authority has implemented the move following the Union Road Transport and Highways Ministry making the provision under the Central Motor Vehicles Rule, 1989 for the registration process of vintage motor vehicles.

Odisha became the first state to implement this provision so as to fulfil the ambition of the vehicle owner to keep such a vehicle, Patra claimed.

The Union Ministry has taken initiatives to discourage the use of old vehicles by introducing a scrapping policy. At the same time, the Central government has formalised the registration process of vintage motor vehicles.

The new rules will provide salient features such as retention of old already registered vehicles with a new vintage registration mark “VA” series (unique registration mark), he said.

As per the rule, the two-wheelers and four-wheelers (personal use) that are more than 50 years old from the date of their first registration (including imported vehicles) can apply for the new registration plate.

However, only vehicles that have no substantial overhaul including modification in chassis or body shell, and/or engine will be considered as vintage, he added.

The old certificate of registration of a motor vehicle after being registered as vintage motor vehicle, will be marked as cancelled and the owner may retain such a cancelled certificate of registration for historical purposes only.

The state registering authority will issue a certificate of registration after inspection of the vehicle and subject to the condition that the vehicle is fit & having valid PUC.

Under the new law, the issue of a new certificate will cost the owner Rs 20,000 and will be valid for a period of 10 years. Subsequently, the renewal of said registration will cost the owner an additional Rs 5,000 and will be renewable for a period of five years. The owner of a vintage vehicle can also sell his/her vehicle.

Vintage motor vehicles will not be driven on roads for regular/commercial purposes. A vintage motor vehicle is allowed to run on Indian roads only for display, technical research or taking part in a vintage car rally, refuelling and maintenance, exhibitions, vintage rallies, and to and fro to such exhibition or car rally.

