INDIA

Odisha labourer sells wife to man in Delhi, conducts their marriage; arrested

NewsWire
In a shocking incident, a labourer from Odisha’s Kalahandi district sold his wife to a Delhi-based man and returned home after conducting their marriage.

Later, police arrested the youth.

According to sources, Kheera Beruk, a native of Muskaguda village of Narla block in the Kalahandi district had married Purnami, daughter of Kulamani Bhoi nearly a year back.

Kheera, along with his wife Purnami, left for New Delhi to work as daily labourer on October 30. But, Kheera alone returned home after a few days.

On November 5, Purnami called her father Kulamani and informed him about the incident. She also shared a video footage of the marriage ceremony conducted in Delhi to her father.

Speaking to the media, Kulamani alleged that Kheera sold Purnami to the Delhi man for money. Following this, Kulamani lodged a complaint before Narla police. Acting on the complaint, police registered a case and arrested Kheera Beruk.

Kulamani said he was not aware of the address of the man whom Purnami was sold to. He urged police to immediately rescue his daughter and bring her back.

“We have arrested and forwarded the accused Kheera Beruk. We are yet to rescue the victim,” said Gangadhar Mehere, IIC of Narla police station.

