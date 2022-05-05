INDIA

Odisha livestock inspector found to have assets worth Rs 7.21 cr

The Odisha Vigilance Department has detected assets worth Rs 7.21 crore, including 91 plots, with livestock inspector Jagannath Rout.

Acting on a tip-off, nine vigilance teams, led by 5 DSPs, 10 inspectors and other staff, raided properties of Rout at nine places in Bhubaneswar and Cuttack on Thursday and detected 91 plots – 81 in prime areas of Bhubaneswar and 10 plots in Cuttack district.

The registered sale deed (RSD) value of the plots comes to over Rs 3.33 crore. However, the actual value is likely to be much higher, said the vigilance officials.

Undervaluation of these plots during registration is suspected. So, a thorough probe has been initiated in this regard, they said.

Similarly, a triple storeyed market complex located at village Raghunathpur, Bhubaneswar with a plinth area of 6,000 square feet worth Rs 1.46 crore also detected during the raid.

Rout is also having another triple storeyed building located behind the above building with plinth area of 6,000 square feet of Rs 47.64 lakh, the vigilance said.

A 3 BHK flat at Royal Arcade, Bhubaneswar (Rs 37.02 lakh), another 3 BHK flat at Green Garden Apartment, Bhubaneswar (Rs 34.27 lakh), a single storeyed building in Bhubaneswar (Rs 28.28 lakh) and one four wheeler (Rs.7.97 lakh) also unearthed from Rout.

Besides, the vigilance sleuths have found one single storeyed building and a double storeyed building at Raghunathpur, Bhubaneswar, whose valuation is being carried out by the vigilance technical wing, the officials said.

Bank and insurance deposits of Rs 39.48 lakh, 500 grams of gold, 10 grams of diamond and 250 grams of silver ornaments worth Rs 20.60 lakh and a motorcycle, cash & household articles worth Rs 15.16 lakh were also found.

Further searches are continuing. Unearthing of more assets is likely and overall valuation is likely to increase, the vigilance officials added.

