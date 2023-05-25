INDIA

Odisha man beheads wife, carries severed head to village

NewsWire
0
0

In a horrifying incident, a man in Odisha’s Gajapati district beheaded his wife on Thursday and carried her severed head to his village, police said.

The deceased has been identified as Urmila Karjee and the accused as Chandra Sekhar Karjee.

According to the police, the couple went to their agricultural field near Sara village in the morning for some work.

It was suspected that the couple engaged in a verbal duel, in which Chandra Sekhar lost his cool and beheaded Urmila using a sharp axe.

However, the exact reason behind the murder is yet to be ascertained.

Chandra Sekhar did not stop there. He carried Urmila’s severed head to his village and put it up in front of his house.

He remains were found in the farm, the police said.

Urmila was the second wife of Chandra Sekhar and they have a two-year-old child.

Chandra Sekhar’s first wife left him a few years ago after he attacked her.

After getting information, Kashinagar police reached at the spot and detained Chandra Sekhar.

20230525-140401

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Marathoner Kang Myung-Koo running for world peace currently in Delhi

    BJP conspiring to divert attention from economic disaster: Mamata

    All-electric Uber Green service arrives in India as firm inks EV...

    South African held at Mumbai Airport with Rs 56 cr heroin