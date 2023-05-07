INDIA

Odisha: Man impersonating as vigilance officer arrested

A man was arrested on the charges of extorting money from several government officials by impersonating as a vigilance officer in Odisha’s Puri district.

The special task force (STF) of the state police arrested Manoj Kumar Majhi on Saturday.

Majhi has demanded Rs 1 crore from the complainant (an additional chief engineer) as well as other persons by impersonating as SP.

Based on the complaint, the STF conducted a raid in Majhi’s village Phulbari and arrested him, a STF official said here on Sunday.

During interrogation, the accused admitted that he was trying to extort money from at least 15 government officials as well as some contractors impersonating himself as a senior vigilance officer.

The STF suspected that the accused had cheated some persons promising to arrange government jobs too, the official said.

Majhi has Ph.D degree from Sambalpur University.

