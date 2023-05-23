INDIA

Odisha man murders brother, family over land dispute

In a shocking incident, a man in Odisha’s Bargarh district has allegedly murdered his elder brother and the latter’s family over a land dispute, police said on Tuesday.

The incident took place late Monday night in Jhikijhiki village under the Bhatli police station.

The accused identified as Siba Bagh murdered Gurudev Bagh (55), his wife Sribagni (48), their son Chudamai (15) and daughter Sravani (10), according to the police.

“We suspect that killings took place due to a past rivalry over a land dispute. Dog squad and a scientific team have reached the crime spot and started an investigation. Siba Bagh has been detained and further investigation is going on,” said Amrit Kumar Panda, SDPO, Bargarh.

Due to the dispute, there were continued fights between the two brothers.

On Monday night, an angry Siba forcefully entered Gurudev’s house and attacked the victims with a big, sharp iron object, the police said.

