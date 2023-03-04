INDIA

Odisha: Mining dept official held; DA worth Rs 1.64cr detected

NewsWire
0
0

The Odisha Vigilance Department on Saturday arrested additional director of mines, Umesh Chandra Jena, after detecting Rs 1.64 crore cash along with other disproportionate assets (DA) in his possession.

An official said that after his arrest, Jena was taken to the court of a special judge, vigilance for possession of disproportionate assets to the tune of 368 per cent against his known sources of income.

The anti-corruption wing officials on Friday conducted raids on the properties of Jena at 13 places in Odisha’s Khurda and Keonjhar districts.

Apart from the cash, the Vigilance Department has also detected one multi-storey building in Bhubaneswar and three buildings at Keonjhar, five plots in Keonjhar, two four-wheelers, 2 two-wheelers, 650 gram gold from the mining department official, they said.

20230304-200803

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Musk blames bots for his poll, now wants only Blue subscribers...

    Power thefts reduced after technological interventions: Union Minister in RS

    Assam CM gave PPE kits’ contracts to kin during Covid, alleges...

    New alignments in UP politics as Jayant meets Azam’s family