INDIA

Odisha minister murder: Polygraph test of accused conducted in Gujarat

NewsWire
0
0

The Odisha Crime Branch on Thursday conducted the first round of polygraph test of police ASI Gopal Das, who had shot dead minister Naba Das on January 29.

The first round of the test was conducted at State Forensic Science Laboratory (SFSL), Directorate of Forensic Science (DFSS), in Gujarat’s Gandhinagar. The test will continue on Friday also.

Narco tests of the accused will also be conducted on Friday after a detailed medical examination of the accused, said Crime Branch sources.

An 8-member team led by investigating officer DSP Ramesh Chandra Dora is camping at Gandhinagar for the above tests. ADG Arun Bothra is also there to personally monitor and supervise the investigation of the case, the source said.

The forensic psychological assessment and LVA test of the accused have already been conducted by the team of Central Forensic Science Laboratory (CFSL), New Delhi at Jharsuguda on February 6.

The special medical board consisting of psychiatrists has conducted a detailed study of the mental health of accused at Jharsuguda, and the report is awaited, said the sources.

The Crime Branch is also investigating financial transactions of the accused and his family while the documents and evidence collected by various teams of the CID are being scrutinised and analysed to ascertain the motive of the murder.

In a related development, the Orissa High Court on Thursday quashed a PIL seeking CBI probe in the murder case.

Meanwhile, Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik along with several ministers, MLAs, and leaders from different political parties paid floral tributes to Das on his 12th day condolence meeting organised in Jharsuguda.

20230209-230802

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Oxygen shortage claims 12 lives at Delhi’s Batra Hospital (Ld)

    Immediately enact anti-conversion law in Tamil Nadu: BJP

    36,008 people cast postal ballot in Himachal

    New software to make panchayats more accountable in K’taka