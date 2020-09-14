Odisha Minister tests corona positive, 7th such case in state

Bhubaneswar, Sep 14 (IANS) Odisha School and Mass Education Minister Samir Ranjan Dash said on Monday that he and his wife had tested coronavirus positive.

The Minister tweeted that he and his wife Sangeeta Dash were in home isolation and their condition was stable.

He also advised those who had come in contact with him in the last seven days to get themselves tested.

Dash is the seventh Minister in the state to have tested corona positive. Over 30 lawmakers, including three MPs, have also tested positive in the state.

Dhenkanal MLA Sudhir Kumar Samal too confirmed his corona positive status on Monday.

Earlier in the day, BJP’s Odisha unit President Samir Mohanty said that he also tested positive and was hospitalised as per the advice of the doctors. Mohanty was admitted in the All India Institute of Medical Sciences at Bhubaneswar.

