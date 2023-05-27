INDIA

Odisha: Minor among two trampled to death by elephants in separate incidents

A minor girl and a labourer were killed in wild elephant attacks in two separate incidents in Odisha.

As per reports, an eight-year-old girl died after a wild elephant entered the house and trampled her to death at Saralia Chitrasul village in Singakhunta panchayat of Balasore district during the wee hours of Saturday.

The deceased has been identified as Pari, daughter of Nishikant Dehury of Saralia Chitrasul village.

The girl was sleeping with other family members when a herd of around eight elephants entered the courtyard. When the family members tried to drive them away, one of the elephants entered their house and trampled the girl to death, said Suresh Dehury, uncle of the deceased.

Later, the girl was shifted to Soro hospital, where the doctor declared her dead. Police reached the hospital and sent the body for post-mortem.

In a similar incident, a man was killed in a jumbo attack on Kamagura-Mayurjhalia road in Ranpur area in Nayagarh district.

The deceased has been identified as Satya Behera (60) of Natini village under Ranpur block. The incident occurred when Behera was going to work in a cycle along with two other labourers.

20230527-140204

