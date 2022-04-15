INDIA

Odisha: Minor boy killed by two friends for mobile game

NewsWire
0
0

A minor tribal boy of Odisha’s Koraput district was allegedly killed by his two friends as he had not provided his mobile phone to play a game, the police said on Friday.

The deceased has been identified as Lulu Bhoi (12), son of Pitabasa Bhoi of Mastiput village of Koraput district. He was studying in class 7.

According to police, Lulu and his two friends were playing a game on a mobile phone in the locality. Later, his two friends told him to give them the device so that they could play the game.

Following which, a heated exchange of words erupted between the three boys over the matter and it turned violent. The two accused stoned the boy to death and threw him in the nearby Kolab river, said Utkal Keshari Das, additional SP, Koraput.

After tracing the dead body, Lulu’s father lodged a complaint with the police on Friday morning and a case has been registered on this incident, he said.

The body was sent for post-mortem and Koraput dub-divisional police officer (SDPO) is investigating the case, the additional SP said.

20220415-213202

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2021-22 - World Media Corp (Canada) Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Gurugram: 2 burnt alive as car catches fire after collision with...

    Cabinet approves programme for semiconductor manufacturing (Ld)

    Rajbhar promises 5 CMs and 20 deputy CMs in UP

    Shooter who was gifted rifle by Sonu Sood commits suicide