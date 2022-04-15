A minor tribal boy of Odisha’s Koraput district was allegedly killed by his two friends as he had not provided his mobile phone to play a game, the police said on Friday.

The deceased has been identified as Lulu Bhoi (12), son of Pitabasa Bhoi of Mastiput village of Koraput district. He was studying in class 7.

According to police, Lulu and his two friends were playing a game on a mobile phone in the locality. Later, his two friends told him to give them the device so that they could play the game.

Following which, a heated exchange of words erupted between the three boys over the matter and it turned violent. The two accused stoned the boy to death and threw him in the nearby Kolab river, said Utkal Keshari Das, additional SP, Koraput.

After tracing the dead body, Lulu’s father lodged a complaint with the police on Friday morning and a case has been registered on this incident, he said.

The body was sent for post-mortem and Koraput dub-divisional police officer (SDPO) is investigating the case, the additional SP said.

