Odisha: Most-wanted criminal injured in encounter, held

A hardcore and most-wanted criminal was grievously injured in an encounter with Bhubaneswar-Cuttack Commissionorate Police in Bhubaneswar city and was arrested.

The encounter took place at Baramunda ground under Khandagiri police station on Wednesday midnight. Two cops were also injured in the encounter, police said on Thursday.

Soon after receiving information that Chakara Barik and his associates were planning to conduct an armed robbery in Baramunda Housing Board Colony last midnight, Khanadagiri police along with a special squad reached the ground to catch the notorious criminal.

Seeing the police party approaching them, the criminals threw hand bomb on the police team and also simultaneously opened fire, said Bhubaneswar DCP Prateek Singh.

“In retaliation, the police also opened controlled fire at them. In the exchange of fire, one of the criminals identified as Chakara Barik has been injured,” he said.

Barik was first admitted in the Capital Hospital and later shifted to SCB Medical College, Cuttack.

Two policemen have also suffered minor injuries in the encounter. The health condition of the criminal along with the policemen is stable, the DCP said.

Singh further informed that Barik is a notorious criminal and more than 20 criminal cases have been pending against him in different police stations.

The police seized bombs, gun and a car from the encounter spot. However, the associates of Barik managed to escape from the spot.

20220512-124204

