Odisha native held for possessing 3.5 kg ganja

Goa Police on Thursday arrested a native of Odisha for allegedly possessing 3.5 kg ganja. The raid was conducted in Margao-South Goa.

Margao Police Inspector Tulshidas Naik informed that the accused person was arrested at the railway station.

“We got information about the accused person and after raiding we found ganja in his possession,” Police said.

The accused person is identified as 25-year-old Bullu Maji.

“We found 3.5 kg ganja worth Rs 3,50,000 from his possession. He has been arrested and will be produced before court,” Police added.

Police are further investigating the case.

