HEALTHINDIALIFESTYLE

Odisha notifies cancer as a ‘reportable disease’

NewsWire
0
0

The Odisha government on Wednesday notified cancer as a reportable disease for early detection and treatment.

In a notification, the state health department said estimation of cancer burden and its distribution with respect to time and place is important to mobilise resources for prevention and control, and reducing the mortalities attributed to it.

Prevalence of particular types of cancer in some geographical areas needs proper attention.

The state government, after due consideration of the matter, has also found it imperative that all diagnosed cancer incidences should be reported to the appropriate authority for early detection and treatment of disease, it said.

The state has asked all persons concerned in hospitals (private or public), pathological, clinical and radiological labs, institutions imparting medical education and providing diagnostic treatment, palliative care and any other healthcare related facilities to mandatorily report diagnosed cases of cancer.

Now, it is the responsibility of every doctor, pathologist and medical establishment in Odisha to report about the cancer case within two weeks from date of diagnosis.

The state government has already started Population Based Cancer Registry (PBCR) in Khordha district from October 15, 2022 from NISER Bhubaneswar campus with support from Tata Memorial Centre, Mumbai, and Department of Atomic Energy.

20221019-224006

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Why risk of heart attack rises in winter, explain top cardiologists

    BJP MLA’s aide held in B’luru cash for bed scam, party...

    Apex Laboratories gets approval for CleVira as Covid supportive drug

    21 African nations’ Covid fatality rates higher than global average