Additional Sub-Collector of Nabarangpur, Prasanta Kumar Rout was arrested on Saturday by the Odisha Vigilance Department after being found in possession of disproportionate assets worth Rs 5.21 crore, officials said.

After a search warrant issued by special judge, vigilance, Sundargarh, vigilance teams conducted simultaneous raids on the properties Rout, an Odisha Administrative Service official, at 9 locations on Friday, SP, Vigilance, M. Radhakrishna said.

During the raids, vigilance officials recovered cash of Rs 3.02 crore from Rout’s residences at Bhubaneswar and Nabarangpur, bank & insurance deposits over Rs 92.34 lakhs, five plots, one building, two four wheelers, and gold jewellery worth Rs 27.27 lakh, he said.

Besides, Rout spent Rs 87 lakh on medical education of his daughter and educational expenditure of his son. In total, he was found owning disproportionate assets worth Rs 5.21 crore, which is more than 500 per cent of his known sources of income, the SP said.

Radhakrishnan said a case has been registered at Rourkela vigilance station against Rout. He has been arrested and will be forwarded to court soon.

“He has opened many benami bank accounts and handled cash transactions through them. We have seized several passbooks and ATM cards from him. We are in the process of verifying all the details,” he added.

