INDIA

Odisha officer found with assets worth Rs 5.21 crore, arrested

NewsWire
0
0

Additional Sub-Collector of Nabarangpur, Prasanta Kumar Rout was arrested on Saturday by the Odisha Vigilance Department after being found in possession of disproportionate assets worth Rs 5.21 crore, officials said.

After a search warrant issued by special judge, vigilance, Sundargarh, vigilance teams conducted simultaneous raids on the properties Rout, an Odisha Administrative Service official, at 9 locations on Friday, SP, Vigilance, M. Radhakrishna said.

During the raids, vigilance officials recovered cash of Rs 3.02 crore from Rout’s residences at Bhubaneswar and Nabarangpur, bank & insurance deposits over Rs 92.34 lakhs, five plots, one building, two four wheelers, and gold jewellery worth Rs 27.27 lakh, he said.

Besides, Rout spent Rs 87 lakh on medical education of his daughter and educational expenditure of his son. In total, he was found owning disproportionate assets worth Rs 5.21 crore, which is more than 500 per cent of his known sources of income, the SP said.

Radhakrishnan said a case has been registered at Rourkela vigilance station against Rout. He has been arrested and will be forwarded to court soon.

“He has opened many benami bank accounts and handled cash transactions through them. We have seized several passbooks and ATM cards from him. We are in the process of verifying all the details,” he added.

20230624-172406

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Nakash Aziz plays his biggest hits at FIH Odisha Hockey Men’s...

    Police officer thrashed in Patna

    Labourer beaten to death in UP for asking wages

    Ayodhya’s Rishi Singh picks up ‘Indian Idol 13’ trophy and Rs...