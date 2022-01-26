SPORTS

Odisha Open badminton: Malvika, Ashmita, Tasnim move into second round

By NewsWire
Young Indian shuttlers Malvika Bansod, Ashmita Chaliha and Tasnim Mir advanced to the second round of the women’s singles at the Odisha Open 2022 badminton tournament, here on Wednesday.

Bansod, who lost to PV Sindhu in the Syed Modi International final last week, registered a 21-16, 21-11 win over Srivedya Gurazada. She will next face junior world No 1 Tasnim Mir, who came from a game down to beat compatriot Keyura Mopati 13-21, 21-14, 21-19.

On the other hand, Ashmita, who made the quarter-finals at the season-opening India Open, beat Sai Uttejitha Rao Chukka 21-12, 12-21, 21-17. She will face Anupama Upadhyaya next.

However, Aditi Bhatt – who played for India in the Uber Cup last year – was eliminated after a 19-21, 21-10, 13-21 loss to Ishika Jaiswal.

In the men’s singles, veteran Subhankar Dey beat Jagadeesh Kalaga 21-18, 21-10 while Chirag Sen, who is the elder brother of world championships medallist Lakshya Sen, beat Ravi 21-14, 21-19.

Meanwhile, Commonwealth Games bronze medallist RMV Gurusaidutt was ousted after he lost 21-13, 21-17 to Kaushal Dharmamer.

Gayatri Gopichand and her women’s doubles partner Treesa Jolly, also progressed after a routine 21-3, 21-6 win over Manidipa Dey and Uthsava Palit. Gayatri-Treesa had made the final of the Syed Modi International last week.

20220126-224203

