INDIA

Odisha: Oppn demands education minister’s removal over ZP member’s death

NewsWire
0
0

The main opposition parties in Odisha — the BJP and the Congress — staged protest on Wednesday demanding removal of School and Mass Education Minister Samir Ranjan Dash from the Cabinet over the death of BJD zilla parishad (ZP) member Dharmendra Sahoo.

Sahoo, a zilla parishad member from Puri district, allegedly commited suicide at his residence here on September 24. The 48-year-old politician represented the ZP zone No. 11 under Gop, which falls under the Assembly constituency of Dash.

Odisha BJP workers and leaders, including Puri district president Ashrit Pattanayak, Bramhagiri MLA Lalitendu Bidyadhar Mohapatra and party’s state vice-president Pravati Parida on Wednesday blocked the Puri-Bhubaneswar national highway at Pattnaikia Chhak in Pipili over the issue. They demanded immediate removal of the minister for his alleged involvement in Sahoo’s suicide.

“An viral audio clip of Sahoo proves that Dash was involved in the death of the ZP member. So, Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik should immediately remove him from the Cabinet,” said Pattanayak.

Notably, an audio clip purportedly made by Sahoo holding the minister and six others, including his wife and father-in-law, responsible for his death went viral on social media.

The Chief Minister should immediately order Dash’s arrest in the matter, demanded BJP MLA Mohapatra.

Similarly, hundreds of activists of the student wing of Odisha Pradesh Congress Committee on Wednesday gathered the official residence of Dash.

Carrying posters and raising slogans, the Chattra Congress workers had a scuffle with the police while trying to barge into the minister’s residence. The Congress activists even hurled eggs and tomatoes at the house.

Accusing the Chief Minister of protecting Dash, Chhatra Congress president Yasir Nawaz said: “He (Dash) has no right to continue as education minister of the state.”

Earlier, a delegation of Odisha Congress had submitted a memorandum to the Bhubaneswar DCP demanding an impartial inquiry into the incident.

20220928-222402

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    ED attaches property worth Rs 43.25cr in bank loan fraud case

    Income Tax dept finds unaccounted transactions over Rs 1K cr during...

    Slack hikes subscription prices, changes free plan

    Katrina Kaif looks forward in 2021