The Opposition BJP and Congress in Odisha Assembly on Tuesday demanded constitution of a House Committee to examine the construction work undertaken by the Odisha government near Jagannath temple in Puri.

Raising the issue during Zero Hour, Puri MLA of BJP, Jayant Sarangi said the National Monument Authority and Archaeological Survey of India have said that they have not given any approval to undertake construction of a permanent structure near the temple.

Deep pits are being dug close to the temple, which may damage the structure of the temple, he said. “If major damage happens to the temple in the coming days, the state government will be responsible,” Sarangi said.

Requesting Speaker S.N. Patro to take the issue seriously, the MLA has demanded formation of a House Committee consisting of members from all political parties, temple administration, servitors and architectural experts, to examine the construction activities.

Joining him, BJP chief whip Mohan Majhi too demanded the Speaker to give ruling for formation of a House panel for this purpose.

Similarly, Congress legislature party leader Narasingha Mishra too demanded the formation of a House Committee immediately so that the members can inspect the construction site and submit its report by the next session of the assembly. Otherwise, the Law Minister should make a statement in the House on this, he said.

However, Speaker Patro remained silent over the demand. Later, Parliamentary Affairs Minister B.K. Arukha said the Heritage Corridor project work is underway and there is no threat to the temple. An unanimous resolution was also passed in the House on February 27, 2021 for development of the project, he said.

On the Opposition’s demand for a House panel, Arukha said that the government is prepared to constitute a committee on March 31 when various panels of the assembly will be formed.

