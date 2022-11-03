Amid allegations of booth rigging and group clashes, 66.63 per cent polling was recorded in the by-election to the Dhamnagar Assembly constituency in Odisha’s Bhadrak district, officials said on Thursday.

The voting started at 7 a.m. under tight security at 252 polling booths and continued till 6 p.m. Barring a few untoward incidents, the election largely passed peacefully, officials said.

While BJP supporters have alleged rigging in two booths, a group clash between BJP and BJD supporters was reported near two other booths.

Two persons were injured in the clash.

A case was registered with the local police station and the injured were taken to a nearby hospital, the police said.

Meanwhile, a polling officer engaged on duty for the by-poll passed away on Thursday morning while undergoing treatment at Cuttack SCB Medical College.

Officials said a compensation of Rs 15 lakh will be paid by the Election Commission to the family of the deceased polling official.

With the completion of voting, now the fate of five candidates have sealed in the EVMs.

While the ruling BJD has nominated Abanti Das, BJP fielded Suryabanshi Suraj, son of late MLA Bishnu Sethi.

The Congress has nominated advocate Baba Harekrushna Sethi.

Apart from the three major political parties, BJD rebel candidate Raju Das and Pabitra Mohan Das are fighting for the MLA seat independently.

The result of the election will be declared on November 6.

20221103-214604