Odisha’s three major parties have started preparations for the bypoll to Pipili Assembly constituency slated to be held on April 17.

“We are always prepared for any election. Pipili is an impregnable fort of the Biju Janata Dal (BJD) and the party will definitely win the by-election,” said senior ruling party leader Debi Prasad Mishra.

The BJD is likely to nominate a candidate from the family of sitting legislator Pradeep Maharathy, whose death necessitated the bypoll. Maharathy died due to Covid-19 on October 4 last year.

The Bharatiya Janata Party also exuded confidence of winning the seat in the wake of good performance in a rural local body poll in the constituency.

“Recently, we won a sarpanch election in Pipili, which shows that the people have reposed faith in us. We will definitely win the by-poll,” said party MLA Mohan Charan Majhi.

On the other hand, senior Congress leader Suresh Kumar Routray said the party will give a tough fight to both the BJP and the BJD in the election.

He said the candidate for the by-election will be finalised soon.

